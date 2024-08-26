Huge Cache of Gold & Silver Seized in Bhubaneswar Airport, Probe on

Bhubaneswar: The CT-GST police on Monday seized a huge cache of gold and silver at Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Based on intelligence, the cops seized about 80 kg of gold and 1.5 quintals of silver which were transferred in two containers. The estimated value of the gold is over Rs 30 crores while the value of the seized silver is Rs 5 crores.

As per reports, the vehicle designated for transporting money from the bank to ATMs was used to transfer the seized gold and silver. This secure vehicle can only be opened by authorized personnel. Concerns have been raised regarding the transportation of gold in this vehicle, leading to suspicions of large-scale organized trading. The CT GST team has launched an investigation to uncover the entities involved in these transactions.