Angul: Two people have been arrested by custom officers and 140 kg of ganja seized from them in Angul on Tuesday.

Being informed by a reliable source, the police seized the consignment when they were conducting a vehicule inspection at Boinda, Badahula in Angul district.

During checking, the police officials recovered about 140 kg of dry ganja from them.

Two accused have been arrested and forwarded to the court.