Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized, Woman-Son Duo Held

Bhubaneswar: A woman and her son was arrested following seizure of 1 quintal of ganja from their house at Bharatpur area of the State capital.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint raid was carried out at the accused’s house by Bharatpur Police and special squad this morning. During the raid, a huge cache of ganja was seized.

Based on the seizure, the accused were arrested and a case was registered under relevant Section of IPC.

Further investigation into the case i underway, said sources.