Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized, Two Arrested

Cuttack: The Flying Squad of the State Excise Department on Wednesday seized a huge cache of ganja at Balikuda Chowk under Sadar PS in Cuttack district.

The officials also arrested two persons, Prasant Naik (24) and Hemanta Naik (19) of Angul district, in connection with the case.

Acting on the direction of Excise Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh, a team was formed and the accused were arrested along with the contraband.

A TATA TIGOR Car, and Rs 4,00,000 cash were also seized from the possession of the accused persons.

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.