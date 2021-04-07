Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized In Rayagada, 2 Smugglers Held

Rayagada: Police have seized more than one quintals of ganja from a car near Maula Bhanaja Bridge on National Highway 326 and arrested two persons involved in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sudarshan Dora of Kansamari village and Ranjit Gouda of Katapalli village.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Digapahandi IIC intercepted a vehicle while it was heading towards Berhampur and seized 117 kg of contraband during the raid. The cops also arrested two smugglers involved in the illegal trade.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway into the matter. The estimated value of the seized cannabis is around Rs 5 lakhs, officials informed.