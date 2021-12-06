Huge Cache Of Ganja Seized In Kandhamal, Peddler Held

Kandhamal: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja in the Sindrigaon area under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal and arrested a person in this connection.

The arrestee has been identified as Bidyadhar Mallick, from Baliguda area.

Acting on reliable input, police conducted a raid and arrested a person with the seizure of 1.5 quintals of ganja from him.

Following this, a case has been registered and the accused person will be forwarded to the court. Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.