Bolangir: Police have arrested two persons with the seizure of a huge cache of ganja from a truck on Bolangir-Sambalpur NH-26 on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the truck on NH-26. Following a thorough search, they found around three quintals of contraband and seized it. The cops also arrested two persons involved in the illegal trade.

Further investigation is underway to trace the people linked to the illegal business, sources said.