Huge Cache Of Foreign Liquor Seized From Car In Sundergarh, Three Held

Sundergarh: The Excise personnel today seized a huge cache of foreign liquor from a car at Jodakuda under Bramhanitaranga police station limits in Sundergarh district.

The police also arrested three persons, identified as Anil Kumar Sahoo, Pradeep Kumar Sanyal, and Raina Horo for their involvement in the illegal activity.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid and nabbed the trio while seizing 1,260 litres of liquor packed in 140 cartons and a car used in smuggling the consignment.

The estimated value of the seized liquor is over seven lakhs, police informed.