Huge Cache Of Firecrackers Seized In Sunderagarh, 3 Held

Sundargarh: Police seized a huge cache of crackers from the Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh district on Thursday. Police have also seized 23 liters of country-made liquor from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the Rajgangpur police conducted a raid and seized firecrackers worth Rs 60,000. Three persons were arrested in this connection.

According to the sources, the accused were selling the crackers without any license. A case has been registered and further investigation in this matter is underway.

Worth mentioning, the Orissa High Court on Monday allowed the sale and use of only green crackers during this year’s Diwali celebration.