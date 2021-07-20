Huge Cache Of Fake Tobacco Products Seized In Jajpur

Jajpur: Intesnsifyimng bits drive against fake drug rackets in the state, police have seized a huge quantity of tobacco products from Chandikhol area in Jajpur district and arrested three persons in connection with the case.

Acting on reliable inputs against illegal storage, manufacture, and selling of duplicate/fake tobacco products, the police officials conducted raids at Chandikhol square in the district.

As a result, a heavy quantity of duplicate tobacco materials weighing about 80 kg (approx.) were seized from the possession of the accused who were en-route to Cuttack from Dhamnagar of Bhadrak. The police also seized three bikes from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 379/411 IPC & Section 20 of Cotpa Act, 2003 and further investigation is on.