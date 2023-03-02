Fake Drugs Worth Crores Being Supplied To Odisha Seized In UP, One Held

Bhubaneswar: UP Police raided a house under Sigra Police station on 1st March and seized a huge quantity of spurious drugs amounting to around Rs 7.35 cr. The seizure was made on the inputs provided by the Odisha Govt in Health & Family Welfare department to the Govt of UP.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahar under Secunderabad police station.

All spurious drug items seized from Bargarh and Jharsuguda districts of Odisha by Odisha STF were

seized from the house of Ashok, said the official.

Besides the seizure of fake drugs, cash amounting to Rs 4 lakh were also recovered from the spot.

The raids exhumed what is said to be “one of the biggest spurious drug rackets” in near past.

It may be pertinent here to mention that Odisha Govt constituted a Inter-State investigating team in mid-February this year, and deputed them to UP for carrying forward the investigation.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit requested her counterpart in UP Government urging their cooperation in the matter.

With inputs from Odisha Team, UP STF conducted the raids. As of now, the subsequent interrogation is going on, and STF is carrying forward its activities.