Huge Cache Of Explosives Recovered In Malkangiri 

Malkangiri: A joint team of Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have seized a huge cache of explosives and Maoist items from the general area of Swabhiman Anchal under Jodambo police limits bordering Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Acting on reliable input, the officials conducted an intensive search and unearthed one major Maoist dump near the forest area in between Taber and Arlingpada village under Jantri gram panchayat.

During the raid, the officials have seized a large quantity of explosives, Maoist literature, medicines, and other incriminating articles. They have also seized 6 tiffin IEDs, two pressure IEDs, one metre codex wire, two number of 7.62 mm ball ammunition, one INSAS magazine, one IED mechanism, one pair of jungle shoes, one pair of Maoist uniform, one haverstack, one kit bag, one 9-volt battery, one 3-volt battery, five pencil batteries, one green polythene, one mobile charger, two mobile batteries, Maoist’s literature, medicines, and other incriminating and daily use articles.

It is suspected that these articles were intended to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and to target civilians and police forces.