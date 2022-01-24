Huge Cache Of Explosives, Maoist Items Seized In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Huge cache of explosives and Maoist items were seized during a joint operation by Malkangiri Police and Border Security Force (BSF) in the general area of Swabhiman Anchal’s Totaguda area, said BSF sources on Monday.

Reportedly, on the basis of specific information, an intensive search and area domination was conducted by Malkangiri Police and BSF resulting in uncovering of one major Maoist dump near the jungle area.

This led to the recovery and seizure of a large quantity of explosives, and other incriminating articles. It is suspected that these articles were intended to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and to target civilians and police forces.

The seized items include 7 IEDs, explosives, and other incriminating and daily use articles.

“IEDs RECOVERY AHEAD OF REPUBLIC DAY On 24 Jan 22 specific int input, a special joint ops party busted Maoist dump with 07 IEDs & explosive, concealed under a stone pile near Totaguda, Malkangiri and foiled nefarious designs of Maoist,” Odisha BSF Twitted.

BSF personnel seized and defused the explosives. In the wake of recovery, further combing and search operations are going on in the area, it added.