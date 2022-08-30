Huge Cache Of Country Liquor Seized In Dhenkanal, One Held

Dhenkanal: Police have seized a huge cache of country-made liquor from a Bolero near Radhadeipur Village in Dhenkanal district and arrested a person in this connection.

The arrestee has been identified as Sibanarayan Sahu.

According to reports, police intercepted a vehicle while it was being transported to Jajpur area from Athagarh and seized them.

While the liquor mafia was trying to run the police over with the vehicle, the police and the local villagers jumped them and got them under control.

Police have also seized deadly weapons from the vehicle.