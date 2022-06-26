Huge Cache Of Brown Sugar Seized In Khurda, 4 Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) seized a huge cache of brown sugar and arrested four drug dealers in this connection in Khurda on Saturday.

The arrestees have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Barik, Biranchinarayan Sahoo, Jagabandhu Biswal, and Santosh Routray.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid and apprehended four drug peddlers. The officials have also seized brown sugar weighing 1030 gm and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Following this, a case has been registered under NDPS Act 1985. Further investigation is underway in this connection.