Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department, visited several cyclone shelters in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area this afternoon to review the preparedness and arrangements in place.

This visit is part of the state’s proactive approach to ensure that critical infrastructure is ready to handle emergencies, especially given Odisha’s vulnerability to frequent cyclonic events.

During the inspection, Smt. Padhee evaluated key aspects of the shelters, including the availability of essential supplies like food, water, and first-aid, as well as the functionality of power backup and sanitation facilities. Ensuring that these shelters are fully equipped and operational is crucial for providing safety and security to citizens during disasters.

Smt. Padhee was accompanied by BMC Commissioner Shri Rajesh Pravakar Patil and other senior officials, who briefed her on the coordination between local authorities and disaster management teams to ensure smooth functioning during any potential evacuation or emergency situation.

The Principal Secretary’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing disaster resilience and ensuring the well-being of its citizens during natural calamities.

