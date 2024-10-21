Bhubaneswar: In anticipation of the approaching cyclone “DANA”, Smt Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary H&UD conducted a comprehensive review of the preparedness of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) through a video conference.

The meeting included senior officials such as the Director of Municipal Administration, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Commissioners from five Municipal Corporations, and Executive Officers of all Municipalities and NACs.

During the review, Smt Padhee emphasized the need for constant coordination with the district administration and directed the immediate activation of the unified 24×7 control room. She urged all ULBs to be fully prepared to address potential challenges, particularly in areas such as:

Water Supply: Ensuring uninterrupted access to clean water during and after the cyclone.

Water Logging Management: Swift action to prevent and address flooding in low-lying areas.

Rapid Action Teams: Mobilizing dedicated teams to respond quickly to any emergency.

Nodal officers were instructed to remain on high alert, continuously monitor the situation, and provide regular updates.

Smt. Padhee stressed the importance of efficient coordination and swift response to minimize the impact on citizens.

The urban local bodies are now fully geared up to handle any exigencies that may arise, ensuring that essential services are maintained during this critical time.

