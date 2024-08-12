H&UD Minister Reviews Progress of OSHB, Directs to Remove Encroachments

Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Monday reviewed the progress of the Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB).

The current status, future plans, and various schemes of the OSHB were discussed in the crucial meeting held at Kharavel Bhawan here today.

As per the reports, the OSHB has a presence in 21 districts of Odisha, with significant operations in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. The board has developed 32,343 houses and plots so far. In Bhubaneswar, around 20,000 houses have been built in areas like Patia, Kanan Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, VSS Nagar, Satya Nagar, Louis Road, Bhimtangi, Baramunda, Maitri Vihar, and Sailashree Vihar.

OSHB a debt-free organization is looking after current projects including the Kharavel Enclave, Subas Enclave in Bhubaneswar, and the Angul Enclave in Angul. A plotting scheme is also being implemented at Jagannath Prasad in Bhubaneswar.

The OSHB aims to provide 50,000 plots and houses in urban areas across the state. Additionally, around 1,000 houses will be built in each district. The board plans to acquire around 520 acres of land in various districts, including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack.

The meeting discussed encroachment issues in OSHB project areas and the Minister directed the officials to remove the encroachments immediately.

The meeting was attended by OSHB MD Sagarika Pattanaik, Secretary Rashmita Tarasia, Chief Engineer L.P. Mohapatra, and Finance Advisor Minati Pati, among others.