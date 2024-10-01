Bhubaneswar: Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Krushnachandra Mahapatra, today conducted an in-depth inspection of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar.

Accompanied by senior officials including BDA Vice Chairman Dr. N. Thirumala Naik, the Minister aimed to assess and enhance passenger services, infrastructure, and safety measures at the terminal.

In an interaction with passengers, Dr. Mahapatra met with three visually impaired girls waiting to travel to Phulbani. In a gesture of compassion, he personally purchased their tickets and directed the staff to provide a 50% concession for Divyang passengers, alongside reserving seats to ensure their comfort. This initiative underscores the Minister’s commitment to creating an inclusive and accessible public transport system.

The Minister inspected key areas of the terminal, including the bus bays, operational control facilities, and availability of drinking water. He also visited the Aahaar Kendra, stressing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and ensuring the efficient delivery of services to passengers. During an interaction with a ‘Mo Bus’ driver, Dr Mahapatra emphasized the need for courteous service, encouraging staff to prioritize the comfort and safety of passengers.

In addressing safety measures, the Minister inspected the police outpost, instructing BDA to address water leakage concerns. He further urged collaboration between the BDA and police officials to curb drunk driving incidents among bus drivers, reinforcing the terminal’s focus on safety.

The BSABT, a key urban transport hub developed over 15.5 acres by the BDA, is equipped with modern amenities, including a food court, shopping outlets, ATMs, dormitories, and parking facilities for over 400 buses, in addition to spaces for autos, taxis, and two-wheelers.

Following his inspection, the Minister reviewed the terminal’s revenue model with BDA officials and explored future development plans aimed at improving infrastructure and enhancing passenger facilities.

Later in the day, Dr Mahapatra visited Nilamadhab Niwas, an affordable housing project for slum dwellers.

The Minister interacted with residents, listened to their concerns, and assured them that their grievances would be addressed swiftly. This visit reaffirmed the government’s dedication to improving the quality of life for marginalized communities.