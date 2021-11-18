Huawei Watch GT Runner Launched With 14-Day Battery Life: Check Price

New Delhi: Huawei has launched its latest smartwatch in China. The company claimed it to be designed for physically active users. The Huawei Watch GT Runner sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display and gets a gamut of health-monitoring sensors such as heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor. The Huawei Watch GT Runner also features more than 100 sports modes.

Huawei Watch GT Runner Price

The newly launched Huawei Watch GT Runner is priced at CNY 2,188 (approximately Rs. 25,500). The Huawei smartwatch is currently available for pre-order and will go on sale on November 26. Interested buyers can purchase smartwatches from Huawei’s V Mall, Huawei Experience stores, major e-commerce websites and authorized retailers. It is offered in Dawn of Light (Gray) and Starry Night Runner (Black) color options. In comparison, the Huawei Watch GT 3 starts at CNY 1,588 (approximately Rs. 18,500).

Huawei Watch GT Runner specifications

In terms of specification, the Huawei Watch GT Runner runs HarmonyOS sports a round 1.43-inch (466×466 pixels) AMOLED touch display with a 46mm dial. It gets two buttons on the right side with the top button also doubling up as a dial. The new smartwatch from the Chinese tech giant features a whole host of features that monitors health of the user through its TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep, and stress monitoring. Furthermore, it also gets more than 100 sports modes.

Huawei Watch GT Runner features Bluetooth v5.2 with a 2.4GHz band and NFC. It also supports Bluetooth calling and requires at least Android 6.0 or iOS 9.0 to connect to smartphones. Onboard sensors include gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, geo-magnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, and the aforementioned health monitoring sensors. The Huawei smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance (up to 50 metres).

Huawei Watch GT Runner packs a 451mAh battery that can last for up to 14 days with a typical usage and 7 days with heavy usage. Huawei mentions it can be fully charged in 2 hours. The smartwatch measures 46.4×46.4x11mm and weighs around 38.5 grams without the strap.