Huawei Watch D Smartwatch launched With ECG Sensor: Price, Specification

New Delhi: Huawei has launched its latest smartphone in China. The USP of the smartwatch is its sensors that have the ability to measure blood pressure, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and body temperature. Read on to know more about the smartwatch.

Huawei Watch D price, availability

The Huawei Watch D price has been set at CNY 2,988 (roughly Rs. 35,200). It is now available for pre-booking and will be up for grabs from December 25 in Black and Titanium colours.

Huawei Watch D specifications

In terms of specification, the Huawei Watch D sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen with 280×456 pixels resolution and 326 PPI pixel density. The screen is encased in an aluminum alloy frame, and the bottom shell is made of plastic and sapphire. You get two physical buttons: ‘Health’ and ‘Home’. The smartwatch is compatible with HarmonyOS 2 and above, Android 6.0 and above, as well as iOS 9.0 and above.

Additionally, Huawei Watch D is able to measure blood pressure as well as blood oxygen, monitor heart rate, collect ECG, track sleep, offer breathing training, and monitor body temperature. Other sensors include a 6-axis inertial sensor (acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor). Huawei says that the wearable comes with support for over 70 exercises, including football, gymnastics, running, weightlifting, yoga, among others.

Other features of the Huawei Watch D include message reminders, a voice assistant, and an alarm clock. The smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 451mAh battery and wireless charging support. Huawei says that the smartwatch can deliver up to 7 days of run time on typical usage, and it takes about 2.5 hours to fully juice up. For connectivity, the wearable uses Bluetooth v5.1. It measures 51x38x13.6mm and weighs 40.9 grams (without strap).