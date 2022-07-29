Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Huawei launched the Watch 3 Pro New in China. It sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen and is an upgraded version of the Huawei Watch 3 Pro that was launched last year in June. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New also features 4G eSIM function that allows users to make calls, download apps, and more without a smartphone.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New value, availability

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New is on the market to buy in China on Vmall. It is listed at price CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000), nevertheless, this Huawei smartwatch is presently obtainable at a particular discounted value of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). As beforehand talked about, prospects get the choice to select between a brown leather-based strap and a premium titanium strap.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro New specs, options

This smartwatch incorporates a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a decision of 466×466 pixels. It comes with eSIM performance that permits customers to make and obtain cellphone calls, obtain apps, and extra without requiring a smartphone. It may even be used for navigation unbiased of a smartphone.

Users can monitor their well-being by way of the included ECG evaluation, coronary heart fee monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep monitoring options. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New additionally permits customers to trace the well-being knowledge of their members of the family as effectively. It comes with over 100 sports activities modes, working, biking, swimming, and extra. A unique gold mode can feature options like hitting trajectory, wind pace and path detection, and extra.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro New has a corrosion-resistant metallic physique. It affords 5 ATM water resistance, which could make it best for water actions in shallow water. Furthermore, its battery is claimed to be final for as much as 4 days of typical use. This smartwatch is suitable for HarmonyOS, Android, and iOS units.