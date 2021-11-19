Huawei Matebook E (2022) With Windows 11 Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Huawei has launched its latest MateBook E (2022) 2-in-1 device with top-end specifications. The Huawei MateBook E (2022) is a convertible that packs up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor. Read on to know more about the new laptop.

Price

The price of the new Huawei MateBook E (2022) starts from CNY 5,999 (about INR 69,700) for the Intel Core i5 model that ships with 8GB RAM and offers 256GB SSD. Alternatively, you can go for the Intel Core i5 model that comes with 16GB of RAM and offers 512GB SSD at CNY 6,999 (about INR 81,400), according to a report from Gadgets360. There's an Intel Core i7 variant that has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, carrying a price tag of CNY 7,999 (about INR 93,000). The latest device offers two colour options that include Nebula Ash and Interstellar Blue. Details about the notebook's pricing and availability in other regions are still scarce. It is unclear whether Huawei will be bringing its new Huawei MateBook E into global markets.

SPECIFICATIONS & FEATURES

The recently unveiled notebook features a 12.6-inch OLED display that delivers a resolution of 600×1,600 pixels. The screen offers an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. Aside from that, the screen can deliver a brightness of up to 400 nits. Under the hood, the notebook packs either the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1130G7 or the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor. Aside from that, it comes with competent Iris Xe graphics.

Furthermore, the Huawei MateBook E (2022) ships with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD. The notebook comes with multiple modern wireless connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. Aside from that, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Thunderbolt 4 port. For optics, the notebook houses an 8MP front shooter and a 13MP camera at the back. Also, it has four speakers, and microphones for a seamless communication experience.