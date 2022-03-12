Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Laptop With 2.5K Display, Windows 11 Launched 

New Delhi: The Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) laptop is an updated version of the Huawei MateBook 16 that was launched in China in May 2021.The Huawei MateBook 16 packs the same specifications as the model that was launched last year, which includes an AMD processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 16-inch display. Huawei is yet to announce any plans to bring the new Huawei MateBook 16 model with Windows 11 to global markets, including India.

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Price

A variant of the Huawei Matebook 16 (2022) laptop with AMD Raizen 5 5700H processor is priced at 5,699 yuan or about 80,109 Indian rupees. On the other hand, the variant with AMD Raizen 85700H processor is priced at 7,299 yuan or about Rs 8,154. Available in both Air Silver and Deep Space Gray color options. In terms of availability, Huawei has not yet released any information on when the Huawei Matebook 16 (2022) laptop will be launched in the global market including India.

Last year, the company launched the Huawei Matebook 16 laptop with Windows 10 OS in China at 8,299 yuan, or approximately Rs 8,154.

Huawei MateBook 16 (2022) Details

The new Huawei Matebook 16 (2022) laptop runs on Windows 11 operating system. It has a 16-inch 2.5K (2,520 × 1,60 pixels) IPS display. The display supports 169 ppi pixel density, 300 net peak brightness, 18-degree viewing angle and 90% screen-to-grid ratio. For faster performance, this laptop uses AMD Raizen 7 5600h or AMD Raizen55600h processor with AMD radian graphics. It has 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD.

Among other features, the Huawei MateBook 16 laptop has a full-size backlit keyboard, 720p HD webcam, two speakers and two microphones. In addition, the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the device’s power button as a security feature. For connectivity, the Huawei laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth V5.1, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Huawei MateBook 16 has a 64 watt battery. This laptop is 351 × 254.9 × 16.8mm and weighs around 1.99kg.