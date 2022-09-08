Huawei Mate 50E With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Huawei Mate 50E launched in China. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a 4G smartphone that is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC unlike the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design. This new handset features a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel XMAGE camera.

Huawei Mate 50E price, availability

The Huawei Mate 50E offers 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration options that are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000), respectively. This Huawei smartphone comes in Frost Silver, Obsidian Black, and Streamer Purple colour options. It will go on sale in China starting in October.

Huawei Mate 50E features, specifications

This smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,224×2,700 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Huawei Mate 50E runs on HarmonyOS 3.0 and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC.

For optics, the Huawei Mate 50E has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera that offers dual apertures. There’s also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera at the back. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Huawei Mate 50E packs a 4,460mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The handset offers 2.4Ghz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity as well as a USB Type-C port. It comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).