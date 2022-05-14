Huawei Launches Wi-Fi 6 Plus-Enabled Routers: Check Details Here

New Delhi: Huawei Consumer Business Group has launched its latest Huawei WiFi AX3 router in India. The AX3 WiFi router is powered by a self-developed dual-core Gigahome Wi-Fi chipset and supports the Wi-Fi 6 standards. As the connecting hub for Huawei’s 1+8+N all-scenario smart life strategy, the Wi-Fi AX3 router features financial-level Huawei HomeSec security safeguards, providing users with an intuitive, lightning-fast, stable, and secure Wi-Fi 6 connection at all times.

Huawei AX3 router price, availability

The Huawei AX3 dual-core Wi-Fi 6 router price in India is Rs. 3,999 as part of a limited period introductory offer. The offer will be valid until stock lasts. Customers can purchase the router from Amazon and Flipkart. At the time of writing this, the price of the Huawei router on the e-commerce websites is Rs. 4,999, and they should reflect the updated offer price soon.

Huawei WiFi AX3 full specifications