Huawei Freebuds 4i TWS Earphones Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Huawei has recently launched its true wireless stereo earphones called Huawei FreeBuds 4i in India with an array of impressive features and a reasonable price tag. The true wireless stereo earphones offer a continuous music playback of up to 10 hours. Here’s all you need to know about these earphones.

Price Of Huawei Freebuds 4i In India

Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS Earphones are priced at Rs. 7,990 and will be available on Amazon only from October 27th. Huawei earphones will be presented in four color options – Carbon Black, Ceramic White, Red, and Silver Frost.

Huawei is also offering special discounts on the FreeBuds 4i for Diwali. The company will provide an instant discount of Rs 1,000 as a part of Huawei’s Diwali offer on the purchase of FreeBuds 4i till November 5, 2021.

Specifications & Features

In terms of specification, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earphones have 10mm, dynamic drivers, with PEEK+PU polymer diaphragm Moreover, the earphones support ANC (active noise cancellation) that uses algorithms and built-in acoustics to deliver inverted sound waves. Aside from that, the earbuds have an Awareness mode that ensures users are aware of their surroundings. The earbuds draw their juices from a 55mAh battery, while the charging case is backed by a 215mAh battery.

The earbuds offer a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge with ANC on and while playing music. With ANC turned off, the battery lasts up to 7.5 hours. Moreover, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earphones deliver up to 6.5 hours of voice calls even when ANC is turned off. With ANC turned off, the earbuds can last up to 5.5 hours during voice calls. Even with a 10-minute charge, the earbuds can deliver up to 4 hours of playback time. The battery supports fast charging.

Earlier this year, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i got the SIG Bluetooth certification, revealing that the earbuds will offer Bluetooth 5.2 support. Furthermore, the certification suggests that the charging box of the earbuds will feature a USB-C interface. As far as design is concerned, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earphones look like their predecessor. It sports an in-ear design, featuring a long stem just like the Apple AirPods. Also, they adopt a 3D ergonomic design and offer canal close fit.