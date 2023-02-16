BMC Plans To Distribute ‘Mo Cycle’ To Public, Students

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to distribute cycles procured under ‘Mo Cycle’ initiative, which are languishing in wrecks.

The civic body is preparing a SOP based on which the exercise will be carried out, commissioner said. Bicycles will be distributed to the general public, students, he added.

The defunct cycles are being repaired. Then these will be distributed.

With an aim to bring an eco-friendly transportation, the much-hyped ‘Mo Cycle’ initiative was launched in the city in 2018.

In absence of proper maintenance, these cycles are resembling scrap yards at many places. Thanks to administrative apathy and complete mismanagement, the public bicycle sharing system introduced in the city with crores of investment has failed.

Out of around 2,000 cycles in the PBS system, only a handful of cycles are in usable condition, sources said.

However, most of these cycles, covered in thick layer of dust, are rotting in open at docking stations due to poor upkeep.