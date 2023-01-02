FCI Officials To Visit Ration Shops To Inspect Free Ration Scheme

New Delhi: The government directed all General Managers of FCI to visit three ration shops every day in different areas of their jurisdiction mandatorily from 1st January, 2023 to 7th January, 2023 and submit a report to the DFPD Nodal Officer on a daily basis.

The objective of the move is to ensure proper implementation of free ration scheme.

In view of free foodgrains, an advisory was also issued to the States/UTs on the mechanism to provide Dealer’s Margin for distributing foodgrains to the beneficiaries.

The center’s new integrated food security Scheme began on 1st January, 2023. As per the decision made by union cabinet, the new Scheme would provide free food grains to 81.35 crore beneficiaries under NFSA, for the year 2023. The Scheme would also ensure effective and uniform implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Government of India has social & legal commitment to the people of the nation- a dignified life by ensuring them access to food and nutritional security through availability of adequate quantity of quality foodgrains.

For fulfilling this commitment to the most vulnerable 67% of population i.e. 81.35 crore persons covered under NFSA, the cabinet decided to launch a new Central Sector scheme to fulfill the vision of One Nation – One Price – One Ration.

Under the scheme, Government of India will provide free foodgrains to all NFSA beneficiaries i.e. Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) households & Priority Household (PHH) persons for the next one year through the wide spread network of 5.33 lakhs Fair Price Shops across the country.

The decision will strengthen the provisions of NFSA, 2013 in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of foodgrains for the poor.