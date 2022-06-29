HTC Desire 22 Pro Launched With 120Hz Display, 64MP Camera: Know More Details Here

New Delhi: HTC has launched the HTC Desire 22 Pro in the UK. It comes with a 6.6-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a 64-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel front camera in a triple rear camera setup with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC processor. Let us know in detail about the features and specifications of this smartphone from the price etc.

HTC DESIRE 22 PRO PRICE

HTC Desire 22 Pro smartphone is priced at $404 and will be available in the global markets as well. HTC exited the Indian mobile space a few years back, so we don’t expect to see the smartphone in the country anytime soon.

Specifications of HTC Desire 22 Pro

In terms of specifications, the HTC Desire 22 Pro sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Talking about the processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor has been given in it. Talking about storage, it has 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. Talking about the operating system, it has been given Android 12 with dual SIM support.

Talking about the camera, it has a 64-megapixel first camera with f/1.79 aperture, 13-megapixel second camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel third camera with f/2.4 aperture. Talking about the camera, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, it has 5G connectivity, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC and USB Type-C port. Talking about battery backup, it has a 4,520mAh battery which supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0.