HSRP affixation for vehicle no. ending with 1, 2, 3 & 4 ends on Nov 30: STA Odisha

Cuttack: The deadline for affixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the old vehicles registered prior to 01.04.2019 carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3 & 4 will end on November 30.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has requested vehicle owners to take the necessary steps to get the HSRP affixed on their vehicle as per the timeline given below-

Sl No All Vehicles Dateline by which HSRP shall be fitted 1. Vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 1 & 2. 30.11.2022 2. Vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 3 & 4. 30.11.2022 3. Vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 5 & 6. 31.12.2022 4. Vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 7 & 8. 31.01.2023 5. Vehicles carrying Odisha registration mark and number ending with 9 & 0. 28.02.2023

Urging vehicle owners to get the HSRP affixed to their vehicles without delay, Shri DiptiRanjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical said, “As on 14.11.22, a total of 31,25,236 vehicle owners have booked slot, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 15,30,576 vehicles. For the convenience of the vehicle owners, the department has extended the deadline three times. The vehicle owners who do not have access to the internet or do not have knowledge of technology can apply for HSRP through nearby MoSeva Kendra or HSRP facilitation centresat RTO as per their convenience.”

The OEMs (vehicle manufacturers) through their authorised vendors have also opened camp fitment centre / temporary fitment centre at 88 locations and at other places of the State i.e. important Government / private establishments where the dealers network of all OEMs are not available and have also started fitment of HSRP at these locations. In addition to this fitment facility at some RTO offices are also being provided by some OEMs.

Shri Patra further informed that fitment of HSRP with old and existing locally manufactured trailers and vehicles registered prior to 01.04.2019 whose manufacturers has closed down their businesses can be done at the RTO from where the vehicle is purchased.“This facility can be provided only at RTO offices through Vahan application. The respective owner of locally manufactured trailers and vehicles registered prior to 01.04.2019 whose manufacturers have closed down their businesses can visit RTO office and produce the RC book for HSRP booking.”

With regards to replacement of HSRP in case of damage, all the auto mobile manufacturers and authorized HSRP vendors of OEMs have been intimated with Standard Operating Procedure for issue of duplicate or damaged HSRP which is available online for the benefit of vehicle owners.

In accordance with the directives of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Central Government amended Rule 50 of CMVR and Notifications/Statutory Orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH),Govt. of India, State Transport department has made affixation of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) mandatory for all class of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.