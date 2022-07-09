HS Prannoy Crashes Out Of Malaysia Masters After Losing To Angus Ng Ka Long In Semis

Kuala Lumpur: Star Indian shuttler H S Prannoy crashed out of Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament after he lost to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long in the men’s singles semifinal here on Saturday.

Prannoy lost to Angus Ng Ka Long after he went down 21-17, 9-21, 17-21 in just an hour and four minutes at the Axiata Arena.

Prannoy, who had defeated Ng in the last three meetings, picked the good side after winning the toss. The Indian maintained his four-point lead till 17-13.

Prannoy then gave two points away with a couple of miscued shots before prevailing in a parallel exchange and soon grabbed four game point opportunities.

However, after the change of sides, Prannoy struggled to control the shuttle while Ng showed better execution.

With errors coming up for Prannoy, the Indian decided to let go of the second game.

In the third game, Prannoy once again looked in control but the Hong Kong player then scripted a sensational recovery taking a two-point lead and eventually winning the game.