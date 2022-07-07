Hrithik Roshan Shares Glimpse Of Father Rakesh Roshan’s Excercise Routine: Says “My Dad Is Fitter Than Me”

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has recently shared a video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Koi Mil Gaya actor dropped the 27-second long clip where Rakesh Roshan is seen dressed in a black and orange workout outfit while lifting weights. In the caption, Hrithik wrote,” Goals” and added hashtags like ‘my dad is cooler than me’, ‘my dad is fitter than me too’ and ‘what to do’. Take a look.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 film Vikram Vedha as well as in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.