Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha Trailer Out!

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s epic action thriller Vikram Vedha has been released on Thursday.

Watch the Vikram Vedha trailer here:

In the trailer, the two actors have absolutely camouflaged themselves into their characters. Even though those who have watched the original know the outcome, the gripping tension of the trailer makes one curious about the Hindi treatment to this hit film.

Director duo Pushkar & Gayatri who also helmed the original film have come on board for the Hindi adaptation of the film. The film, a YNOT Studios production, is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth. The film also starrs Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Satyadeep Misra, “Vikram Vedha” is slated to be released in theatres on September 30.