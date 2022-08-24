Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ Teaser Released!

New Delhi: The teaser of the much-awaited Vikram Vedha is finally out. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha.

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Sharing the same, Hrithik wrote, “Ek kahaani sunaaye? #VikramVedhaTeaser OUT NOW https://bit.ly/VikramVedha-Teaser #VikramVedha releasing in cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022. #SaifAliKhan @PushkarGayatri (sic).”

Check Out the Teaser Below:

The teaser opens with Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram interrogating Hrithik’s Vedha, who begins telling him a story. After the glimpse of an intense cat and mouse chase with several ruthless killings and fight sequences, Hrithik says at the end in Hindi, “its very easy to choose between good and bad, but here, both sides are bad.”

Talking about the film, directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The Hindi version It will release in theatres on September 30.