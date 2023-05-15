Hrithik Roshan Praises Priyanka Chopra’s Performance In Citadel

New Delhi: Bollywood’s heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in films like Agneepath, Krrish and Krrish 3, praised her for her performance in her latest series ‘Citadel’ streaming in Amazon Prime Video

The two are said to be good friends and often support each other’s work via social media. Hrithik Roshan has always expressed his admiration and appreciation for impactful performances. In yet another instance, the superstar gave a shout-out to Priyanka Chopra Jonas after watching her show Citadel.

Hrithik took to his Instagram to share after watching the series. He wrote, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant Work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay! PC you have killed it this time too good!! Very proud.”

Priyanka responded to the post and wrote, “Thanks my friend.”

Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the first two episodes of the six-episode series premiered on April 28. It premiered in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The series got a lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike, with many praising Priyanka Chopra’s performance but are left underwhelmed by the script and the execution.

Citadel is centered around a spy organization that is on the verge of vanishing unless its top-tier agents restore the command. Citadel is about action, drama and romance between spies Nadia (Priyanka) and Mason (Richard). It is a multi-series and the Indian edition, directed by Raj and DK, will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Episodes of Citadel will be released every Friday until the finale premiere on May 26.