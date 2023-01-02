Hrithik Roshan Flaunts 8-Pack Bod Amid Filming For Fighter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday shared a few pictures of his chiselled 8-pack abs on Instagram. Sharing the picture he captioned the post, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.”

Take A Look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

In the picture, Hrithik is seen standing in front of the mirror as he lifts his tee to show off his body. The pictures are clicked in a gym and show him in a black cap and black tee and track pants. He is seen in a clean-shaven look.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen next opposite Deepika Padukone, who is currently stealing attention for her glamorous appearance in the song Besharam Rang from Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. They will be seen together in Siddharth’s next, Fighter, which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024.