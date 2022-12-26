Hrithik Roshan Enjoys Christmas With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Sons Hrehaan And Hridaan

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan enjoyed his Christmas with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his son Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan in Europe.

On Monday, Hrithik shared a photo of himself, Saba, Hrehaan, Hredaan, and others posing in the snow. He wrote in his Instagram caption, “Merry Christmas beautiful people.”

Take A look:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

</>

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.