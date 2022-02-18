Hrithik Roshan Donates His ‘Rare Blood Type’, Father Rakesh Roshan Says He’s Proud

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account on Thursday and shared a photo of him donating blood.

Sharing the photo the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai actor wrote: “I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute,”

Within a few hours, the post received more than 1 million likes. Rakesh Roshan reacted to the post, “Proud of you.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has several projects in the pipeline, including the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.