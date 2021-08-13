Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘Fighter’ To Release On Republic Day 2023

Mumbai: The makers of the aerial action film ‘Fighter’ starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has announced that the film will release in theaters on the occasion of Republic Day in the year 2023.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film’s release date. He wrote, HRITHIK – DEEPIKA’S ‘FIGHTER’ TO RELEASE ON REPUBLIC DAY 2023… #Fighter – starring #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone – to release on 26 Jan 2023… Directed by #SiddharthAnand… Produced by Ajit Andhare [#Viacom18Studios], Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, Anku Pande. #RepublicDay.”

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande. The film shot uses the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and introduced Fighter with a motion poster and a sweet note introducing Siddharth Anand’s production house MARFLIX.

Moreover, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action franchise. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s much-acclaimed film War.