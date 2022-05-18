Hrithik Roshan Attends Cousin’s Birthday Celebrations With Beau Saba Azad: See Pics

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad were recently spotted holding hands at the airport. They are not making any efforts to keep their relationship secret. Hrithik never failed to make her girlfriend Saba feel like a part of his family.

On Wednesday, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan shared a photo with the entire Roshan family as they celebrated Eshaan Roshan’s birthday. Wishing Eshaan, he wrote, “Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration.”

Take a look at the Roshan family photo below:

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) May 18, 2022

In the photo, Hrithik can be seen holding the cake and standing to Eshaan, while Saba Azad can be seen smiling wide for the photograph standing next to Rakesh Roshan.