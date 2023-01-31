Hrithik Roshan and family host K-pop sensation Jackson Wang at their home

Mumbai: K-pop star Jackson Wang, who recently performed at music festival Lollapalooza in India, met Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan at his home. The actor hosted the singing sensation along with father Rakesh and mother Pinky Roshan.

Taking to his Instagram, the 100 Ways singer was seen exploring Colaba and visiting the Gateway of India with Disha Patani and meeting Hrithik Roshan.

The singer began his India visit series with a video of his flight landing in Mumbai. He then shared a soundcheck video for the concert stage, and pictures from the memorable night before he took us by surprise by sharing a video in which he was seen riding a buggy in South Mumbai with Disha by his side. Together, they greeted people on the road, visited the Gateway of India, and seemed to have had a ball.

Elated hosting MagicMan ⁦@jacksonwang852⁩g7…Sheer joy to have met this young talented, humble & down to earth person…most memorable evening. pic.twitter.com/TmL71NK2eG — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 30, 2023

If that wasn’t enough, he met Hrithik Roshan and his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan as well. Sharing his best memories from his visit, Jackson wrote, “Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all of u since the moment at the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often.”

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinky too posted a series of images from the Roshans’ meet with Jackson Wang and wrote, “An unforgettable evening with @jacksonwang852g7 What an amazing young talented cultured rooted young boy!!!!! The warmth , the love, the respect, humility , rooted , grounded 🙏very rare to find such qualities all in one person!!!! The connect was instant🕉️there was Magic all around ❤️❤️God bless you Jackson🙏❤️we welcome you into our family❤️🙏🕉️🌺 more so he was so happy to pose with our house help❤️🙏 ALL HEART… that’s what @jacksonwang852g7 is ALL About.”