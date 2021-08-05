Hp Pavilion Aero 13 With Slim Bezels Launched In India: Price, Specs

New Delhi: HP has updated its Pavilion notebook portfolio with the new HP Pavilion Aero 13. The company claimed it to be its lightest AMD-based consumer notebook weighing less than 1 kilogram, in India. The laptop is made with sustainable material, and it carries an AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U mobile CPU with AMD Radeon GPU.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched HP Pavilion Aero 13 will be available for sale in the following configuration and pricing; HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0200AU available at a starting price of Rs 79,999 with built-in Alexa in 13.3-inch screen size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U; colour- Ceramic White. HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13- BE0186AU is available for sale starting at Rs 94,999 with built-in Alexa in 13.3-inch display size and fingerprint reader; Processor- AMD Ryzen 7 5800U: colour- Pale Rose Gold.

Specification

In terms of specifications, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 features a 13.3-inch IPS display with WUXGA (1920×1200 pixels) resolution, anti-glare coating, and 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood carries up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU paired with AMD Radeon graphics, 512 GB PCIe SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 runs on Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box, and the company claims that the OS is upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. It comes equipped with a built-in Alexa and a fingerprint reader. Additionally, customers will get 25GB of Dropbox storage for 12 months for free.

Moreover, the laptop also includes an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones, and a full-sized, backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include Wi-fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a single USB Type C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and an AC smart pin. As mentioned, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is said to be designed with “sustainable material,” and HP says that even the outer box and fibre cushions of the laptop are sustainably sourced and recyclable. Lastly, there’s a 43Wh Li-ion polymer battery, touted to deliver 10 hours of battery life. HP Pavilion Aero 13 customers will get a 65W Smart AC power adapter in the box.