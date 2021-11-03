HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor Launched: Check Price

New Delhi: Hp has launched its new gaming monitor — HP Omen 27c.The 27-inch curved gaming monitor has a 2,560×1,440 pixels resolution quad-HD panel and a 240Hz refresh rate. The company claimed it to be equipped with an HDR400 supported panel in the new gaming monitor and it gets a total output of up to 240 frames per second with a DisplayPort, while the HDMI port can only churn out a 144Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen 27c price, availability

The HP Omen 27c is priced at $529.99 (roughly Rs. 39,500). It is available for purchase from HP’s online store and is offered in a sole Black colour option. The monitor will start shipping by December 12. HP is offering the curved gaming monitor with a standard warranty of one year and allows customers to buy the extended warranty for 2- or 3-years at $23.99 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and $43.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300), respectively.

HP Omen 27c specifications

The 27-inch quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) display in the HP Omen 27c has a contrast ratio of 3000:1, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 92 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR400 support. The display also gets 450 nits of peak brightness with HDR turned on and 400 nits peak brightness with it turned off. HP Omen 27c has a curvature of 1000R and comes with HP Eye Ease technology. The monitor also has a response time of 1 millisecond.

Connectivity options on the HP Omen 27c include a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a 100x100mm VESA mount with a height adjustment of 130mm. HP Omen 27c measures 607x170x363mm without the stand and weighs 6.9 kilograms.