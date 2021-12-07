HP Launches Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop In India: Details Here

New Delhi: HP has launched its latest gaming laptop called Hp Launches Omen 16 in the Indian markets. The new model comes with an up to 165Hz display and is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor. The company claimed it to be 2.5 times slimmer in size and has twice the number of fan blades to help provide better cooling. Read on to know more.

HP Omen 16 (2021) price in India, availability details

HP Omen 16 (2021) price in India starts at Rs. 1, 39,999. The gaming laptop is available through the HP world stores, HP online store, and other leading large format retail and online stores in the country. The HP Omen 16 (2021) model was earlier launched in the US in May, with a starting price of $1,049.99 (roughly Rs. 79,100).

HP Omen 16 (2021) specifications

In terms of specification, the latest gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch IPS display with an up to QHD (2560×1440 pixels) resolution, featuring a 16:9 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 3ms response time and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. It is powered by an up to Intel Core i7-11800H processor, along with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of dedicated graphics memory and up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM.

The laptop also features up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage that is claimed to deliver up to two times storage access speed over traditional SSDs.

The HP Omen 16 (2021) carries a four-zone RGB anti-ghosting keyboard with the Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio integration for offering a customised gaming setup theme. The laptop packs an 83Whr battery that is rated to deliver up to nine hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the machine weighs 2.3kg and is built using post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic, and includes recycled aluminium stamped cover to help maintain a sustainable environment — alongside pleasing gamers with top-notch specifications.