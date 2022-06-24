HP Launches New Omen Gaming Laptops, Victus Desktops: Details Here 

New Delhi: HP has introduced the latest generation of its gaming portfolio in India, comprising the new OMEN 16, OMEN 17 and Victus 15 & Victus 16 laptops with Intel core 12th Gen and AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors, OMEN and Victus desktops and a variety of other updates to the OMEN Gaming Hub.

HP Omen 16 (2022), Omen 17 (2022), Victus 15 (2022), Victus 16 (2022) prices in India

HP Omen 16 (2022) Prices in India start from Rs. 1,09,999 and the laptop is available in the Shadow Black color option. On the other hand, the HP Omen 17 (2022) starts at Rs. 1,99,999 and will be on sale from August. The HP Victus 15 (2022) will be on the market from July with a starting price of Rs. 67,999, while the Victus 16 (2022) is already available for an initial price of Rs. 84,999.

Along with the laptop, the HP Omen 45L, Omen 40L and Omen 25L desktops are available with prices starting at Rs. 1,49,999. However, the Victus 15L desktop is on sale for an initial price of Rs. 93,999.

In May, HP introduce Omen 16 (2022) and Victus 15 (2022) in the US. PC manufacturers also disclosure its Omen and Victus gaming desktops at CES 2022 in January.

HP Omen 16 (2022), Omen 17 (2022) Specifications

The HP Omen 16 (2022) sports a 16.1-inch IPS display with up to QHD (2560×1440 pixels) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The display further supports a 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and an Eyesafe display certification by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland. The Omen 17 has a larger 17.3-inch display with the same features.

The laptops are being offered with two processor configurations including one with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor or the other one with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. The Intel model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and the one with AMD processor gets Max-Q technologies or AMD Ryzen RX 6650M graphics.

The CPUs are paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD. The HP Omen 16 (2022) comes with a built-in IR thermopile sensor as well. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 9 hours of usage on a full charge.

According to HP, the revamped thermal system in the Omen 16 (2022) and Omen 17 (2022) gaming laptop gets an additional fifth heat pipe, apart from a fourth outflow vent, which together claim to have decreased the GPU temperature by 3 percent, bottom SSD temperature by 14 percent, and also reduced the running noise by 5 percent.