HP Chromebook X360 14c (2021) Laptop: Checkout Features Here

New Delhi: HP has updated its premium 14-inch Chromebook x360 14c model with Intel’s latest 11th generation silicon. It comes with an option to transform the Chromebook into a tablet. The display is protected by the trusted Gorilla Glass 5 on the top.HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) is a Chrome OS laptop with a 14.00-inch display that has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It is powered by a Core i3 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM. The HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) packs 128GB of SSD storage.The Chromebook x360 14c (2021) is aimed at students and workers connected to the Internet for their homes.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) price

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) price starts at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 48,600). The Chromebook is currently listed on Best Buy as ‘coming soon’, and is said to go on sale in the US through Best Buy and HP.com starting this month, as reported by CNET. Its availability in other markets has not been announced yet.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) runs on Chrome OS and features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) LED display with multitouch support. The display also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and its hinge allows you to transform the Chromebook into a tablet. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor clocked at 4.1GHz, along with 8GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options include a USB 2.0 port and two USB Type-C ports, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. There is also a headphone/ microphone jack and a microSD card slot.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) has a touchpad with multitouch gesture support. There is also a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. Additionally, the Chromebook x360 14c carries support for a stylus pen and has a backlit keyboard. HP has provided a 3-cell, 58Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that supports 45W charging over USB Type-C. The Chromebook comes with dual speakers backed by Bang & Olufsen. The HP Chromebook x360 14c (2021) measures 321.56×205.74×17.78mm and weighs 1.66kg.