Howrah-SSPN Express To Be Cancelled Partially, Prashanti Express To Run On Diverted Route

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety Related Modernisation Work in connection with the Rehabilitation of an unlined portion of the Tunnel/Bridges between Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam and Basampalle Railway Stations in South Western Railway Jurisdiction, Prashanti Express will run on a diverted route and Howrah-SSPN Express will be cancelled partially for two months, the ECoR said on Wednesday.

According to ECoR, 22831/22832 Howrah-Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam (SSPN)-Howrah Express from Howrah every Wednesday from 06.12.2023 to 07.02.2024 and from SSPN every Friday from 08.12.2023 to 09.02.2024 will be cancelled partially between Dharmavaram and SSPN from both the directions.

Similarly, 18464/18463 Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru Prashanti Express from Bengaluru from 8th December 2023 to 8th February 2024 and from Bhubaneswar from 7th December 2023 to 7th February 2024 will run on the diverted route Penukonda-Nagasamudram-Dharmavaram route from both the directions, the ECoR added.