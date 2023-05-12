Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Flag Off Rescheduled On May 18

Bhubaneswar: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off at the Puri Railway Station on May 18, East Coast Railway sources said.

The inaugural run of the semi high-speed train was earlier scheduled for May 15. However, it has now been rescheduled to May 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train, virtually.

The trial run of Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express had started on April 28.

The stoppages for the trial run were Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda between Howrah and Puri with halt of two minutes at the stations.

From Howrah, it is expected to depart at 5:50 am and reach Puri at 11:50 am. Its return journey will begin at 2 pm and conclude at 7:30 pm.

The fare is likely to be ₹1,590 (including ₹308 for catering) for Chair Car and ₹2,815 (including ₹369 for catering) for Executive Class. If, however, a passenger opts for ‘no food,’ catering will not be included in the fare.