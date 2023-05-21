Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Cancelled For May 22

Bhubaneswar: The 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will remain cancelled on 22.05.2023 (Monday) due to late running of the connecting Vande Bharat Rake.

According to the East Coast Railway, the Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896) between Howrah and Puri has been cancelled due to late running of the connecting and this is being done to adjust timing.

“22895/22896 -Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Is Cancelled On 22.05.2023 (Monday)Due To Late Running Of The Connecting Vande Bharat Rake. This Is Done To Adjust Timing,” the ECoR said

It may be mentioned here that the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was halted near Baitarani Road station in Jajpur after its windshield and overhead power lines suffered damages by a tree uprooted in nor’wester rain on Sunday. The train left the site at 8.17 pm.

According to the ECoR, a relief diesel engine attached to the Vande Bharat train at 8.05 pm and after final checking the train left. Diesel relief engine has been pressed into service as overhead wires got damaged. The diesel engine will bring the Vande Bharat train upto Manjuri road. After that, Vande Bharat will run normally.

As per latest update from ECoR, Vande Bharat Express from Puri passed Manjuri Road at 8.36 pm and arrived Kenduapada at 9.04pm. The Diesel loco was detached at 9.24pm and the train left at 9.35pm without diesel loco. It arrived at Bhadrak at 9.52 pm and left at 9.54pm towards Howrah.

Also Read: Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Suffers Damage In Nor’wester